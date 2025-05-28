Fivio Foreign Pleads Guilty to Making Terrorist Threats to a Woman Over Parking Spot

Fivio Foreign has pleaded guilty to one charge of making terroristic threats in connection to his arrest for threatening a woman with a gun over a parking spot in January.

Fivio Foreign Enters Plea

The Brooklyn rapper has been in jail in Edgewater, N.J., since Jan. 18 as a result of the incident. On Tuesday (May 27), Fivio entered a guilty plea to one count of terroristic threats—threat to commit a crime of violence in the 3rd degree. In exchange for the plea, other charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault, were dropped.

Fivio is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2. However, his attorney tells XXL the judge has agreed to expedite the sentencing. So, it could come sooner. Fivio's attorney is hoping the rapper, who has already served over four months, will be released.

XXL has reached out to the Edgewater Police Department for comment.

Fivio Foreign Arrested for Dispute Over Parking

Fivio's latest legal issue is the result of a dispute over parking on New Year's Day. A woman claims she asked the rapper to help jumpstart her car, to which Fivio allegedly responded by pointing a gun at her and saying, "If I see you parked in front of this building again, there is going to be a f**king problem."

Witnesses called the police. Authorities were able to corroborate the woman's claims via surveillance video. Fivio was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons, aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

This wasn't the rapper's first legal issue in New Jersey. In April of 2021, he was arrested after being caught with a loaded gun and running from police in Fort Lee, N.J.

