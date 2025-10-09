PlaqueBoyMax Hilariously Confronts Fivio Foreign About Mafiathon 3 Jealousy and Selling Weed

PlaqueBoyMax hilariously confronts Fivio Foreign about calling out Kai Cenat over not being invited to Mafiathon 3 and selling weed with Max's likeness.

On Wednesday (Oct. 8), Max went on livestream from the hospital where he has been for the past couple of weeks, fighting a serious infection. During the stream, he hopped on the phone with Fivio Foreign and jokingly pressed the rapper. Max and Fivio had prior issues back in January, after Fivio and Lil Tjay appeared on Max's stream and defiantly smoked weed after Max told them not to. Fivio later put out a Max diss song and announced he was selling weed named after the popular streamer.

"Why is you selling weed with my name and face on it?" Max questions.

"I'm ’bout to sue your a*s, ni**a.""I don't sell no weed," Fivio responds.

Max also questioned Fivio about his recently released song "Entered The Chat Freestyle," where Fivio addressed not being invited to Kai's Mafiathon 3 event rapping, "Kai Cenat ain't invite me to come rap and that sh*t hurt me/What type of time is he on?/I gave the city hits, how they ain't hit me for that Mafiathon?/You bugging!"

Fivio explains, "I ain't wanna go, but I felt it was only right to have me there. It's New York City. I'm from New York."

Max then invites Fivio to come on his stream before hanging up on him after Fivio claims he helped glow up Max's brand with his viral appearance on the show in January.

