Sauce Walka Shot in Memphis, Another Man Killed at the Scene

Sauce Walka has been shot in Memphis today while another man was killed at the scene.

Sauce Walka Shot in the Leg Outside a Hotel

This afternoon (March 22) around 2:45 p.m., Fox 13 in Memphis reported there was a deadly shooting outside the Westin Hotel across from the FedEx Forum in the city. While no names were initially made public, TMZ confirmed Sauce Walka was one of two men shot.

The Houston rapper will reportedly make a recovery and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Sauce, 34, was shot in the leg. According to his family, he was not the intended target of the shooting.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed with XXL that a shooting incident occurred at the 100 block of George Lee Ave. in Memphis. However, they did not release the names of the victims. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A homicide investigation is underway.

"We want to assure our community and visitors that downtown Memphis is a safe place," reads a statement posted on MPD's X account. "This was not a random act of violence. We understand the concern and reiterate that this was not random. MPD is committed to bringing those responsible to justice."

"At approx. 2:42 p.m. today, officers responded to a shooting at 100 block of George W.Lee Ave. One male was pronounced deceased, and another male was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. This appears to be an isolated incident, not random violence. Officers have identified the suspect vehicle, and are actively working to make an arrest."

The conversation across social media is that the unidentified man who was shot and killed is rumored to be Sauce Walka's The Sauce Factory artist Sayso P. No confirmation on his identity has been released by officials or a rep from his team.

XXL has reached out to Sauce Walka's team and the Westin Hotel for comment.

Take a look at the Memphis Police Department's statement below.

See the Statement From the Memphis Police Department