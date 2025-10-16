Sauce Walka Pleads Guilty to Leading Police on 130 MPH High-Speed Chase

Sauce Walka pleads guilty to leading police on a 130 MPH high-speed chase in 2023.

On Thursday (Oct. 16), Sauce, born Albert Mondane, appeared in Harris County, Texas, court for his plea hearing, a day after he missed a hearing and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. After explaining that the missed court date was due to a miscommunication between his team, Sauce pleaded guilty to evading police and was given two years of a type of probation called deferred adjudication.

He must also complete 50 hours of community service and send a $500 payment to the Houston Area Women’s Center. If Sauce violates the terms of his agreement, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years.

The case stems from an incident on Dec. 7, 2023, where police observed Sauce Walka running a red light on Homestead Road in north Harris County. When the deputy tried to pull him over, Sauce sped away in a 2021 Jeep Tracker and led authorities on a pursuit for over two miles, reaching speeds of 130 MPH. Sauce eventually lost control of his vehicle, crashed and was taken into custody. He was out on a $35,000 bond.

XXL has reached out to Sauce Walka's attorney for comment.

The conclusion of the case comes four months after Sauce was honored with his own day, June 29, by Houston officials for his local charity events, school events, local outreach and philanthropic impact throughout the city.

