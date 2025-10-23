Last Suspect Finally Arrested for Sayso P’s Murder After Being on the Run for Seven Months After Shooting

The second person wanted for the shooting death of Sayso P in March has been arrested.

On Wednesday (Oct. 22), the U.S. Marshals arrested 23-year-old Kevin Brown at a hotel in Clarksville, Tenn. Brown faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of felony criminal attempt, two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and theft of property.

"The U.S. Marshals Service Middle Tennessee Task Force located Brown at a motel on Wilma Rudoph Boulevard in Clarksville," the UMS revealed in a press release on Wednesday. "Brown was arrested without incident and taken to the Montgomery County Jail where he will be held for the Memphis Police Department. The Clarksville Police Department provided crucial assistance in the apprehension of Brown."

Police believe Brown is one of two people who opened fire on Sayso P and Sauce Walka while both rappers were standing outside the Westin Hotel in Downtown Memphis on March 22. Sayso P, born Latorian Hunt, died on the scene. Sauce Walka suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and survived.

Brown is the second suspect to be identified in the case. Four days after the shooting, the Memphis Police issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge in connection with Sayso P's murder. However, Dandrige was found dead in Houston a week later, before he could be apprehended.

XXL has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Watch News Coverage of the Arrest Made for the Murder of Sayso P