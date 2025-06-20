Controversy Reignites Over Latinos Using the N-Word After That Mexican OT Sparks Outrage With His Contentious Remarks, Hip-Hop Weighs In

That Mexican OT's recent controversial comments during a podcast about using the N-word have reignited a discussion about Latinos using the offensive term. Rappers like Cleotrapa, Anycia and Sauce Walka are weighing in on racial boundaries in hip-hop.

That Mexican OT Makes Controversial Comments About N-Word on Podcast

On Wednesday (June 18), the Houston rapper was a guest on Angela Yee's Lip Service. During the discussion, OT was asked about cancel culture. Later in the talk, he was also asked by fellow rapper Cleotrapa if he feels he can use the N-word, which has long been deemed by many people as unacceptable for anyone to use unless that person is Black.

"I feel like I can say it," OT responded around the 27:30 timestamp of the pod below. In a shocking move, he asked the room if there were any men around to address his next question. "I'ma tell you why... What the f**k are you going to do about it? And second of all, I grew up loving these muthaf**kas. I grew up fighting with them. I grew up eating with them. I grew up doing bad sh*t with them. I grew up loving them."

While OT said he tries to keep quiet on the word overall, he gave further insight on his thoughts. “I got family...It's not even about family," he continued. "Even if i wasn't related to nobody Black, it's what the f**k I was surrounded by. I respect people that they feel that way. That's why I try to shut the f**k up about it. But if you are from where I'm from, what the f**k are you gonna do about it?"

After hearing him out, Cleo challenged OT on his feelings.

"I hear your point, but I also feel like you know when someone else will feel like it's disrespect," she said. “So it not even so much as, 'What you going to do about it?' Some people really find it disrespectful."

Anycia Reacts to That Mexican OT's N-Word Comments

On Friday (June 20), Anycia reacted to OT's comments on X.

"If u not black. stop saying ni**a. period," she tweeted. "Idk why that’s so hard??? idc who u grew up with. if u NOT black expand ur vocabulary."

Sauce Walka Responds to Anycia

A short time later, That Mexican OT’s frequent collaborator Sauce Walka weighed in on Anycia's reaction.

"She barely black just like my kids lol. How u gone say who can say the n word," he commented below. "That's like saying black [people] can't eat tacos...Ignorance at its finest."

Sauce doubled down in separate posts on Instagram after receiving backlash.

"On some real sh*t, y'all be doing that for the internet and I hate that sh*t," he added.

Latinos in Hip-Hop Using N-Word

Latinos using the N-word has been a taboo topic in hip-hop over the years. Artists like Fat Joe, 6ix9ine, Lil Pump and others have been called out in the past for saying the word. In 2022, Joe responded to the backlash.

"It’s a lot of woke society or something going on these days and Twitter and all that I guess they don’t understand where I come from, where I was born or how I was raised or how I lived my whole entire life," he said. "Now we know, we use it as love. We know that the record states that this is a negative word and I wish we never used it, you know? And I try my best ... I been saying this thing ... in my DNA. It's hard. Really, seriously I been trying to stop, but I been saying this since I was born. I tried the greatest level I can to try to understand if I'm offending anybody and that's cool."

"No one's going to pressure Fat Joe into [not] feeling or saying anything that he loves or believes in," he added. "No one's ever going to do that. You get one life and nobody gonna try to tell me what to say, tell me do, tell me what to think."

See That Mexican OT be challenged by Cleotrapa, and Anycia and Sauce Walka's reactions below.

Watch That Mexican OT Address Using the N-Word on Lip Service

See Anycia React to That Mexican OT

Anycia reacts to That Mexican OT anycia/Twitter loading...

See Sauce Walka React to Anycia's Response to That Mexican OT