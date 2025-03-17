A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Survives Horrific Car Crash

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is counting his blessings after surviving a horrific car crash over the weekend.

A Boogie Crashes His Sports Car

On Sunday (March 16), TMZ obtained video of the aftermath of the potentially deadly crash. The bystander-captured footage, which can be seen below, shows A Boogie's white sports car in the middle of the road. The car is clearly totaled. The hood has been ripped off, exposing the engine.

Despite the scary crash scene, Boogie's camp tells the celebrity news site that the rapper walked away unscathed. He was not taken to the hospital. There were no other injuries on the scene. It is unclear if this was a one-car accident or the result of a collision with another car.

A Boogie has reacted to the incident online. On Monday (March 17), he shared a post on his Instagram Story that shows a photo of his mangled ride. There is a police officer in the background as well as a police cruiser with flashing lights. A Boogie wrote over the photo: "God is great," along with three praying hands emojis.

A Boogie released his latest album Better Off Alone last May. The project boasts 21 tracks featuring rap cameos from Future, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Fridayy, Mariah The Scientist and more. Last November, he put out his most recent single, "Dallas," with Wolfacejoeyy.

See footage of the aftermath of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's horrific car crash and his reaction below.

