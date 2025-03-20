Los Angeles Gang Leader Big U Arrested for Explosive Allegations Including Murdering a Rapper

Alleged Los Angeles gang leader and music exec Big U has been indicted and arrested in a federal RICO case that accuses him of murdering a rapper and other crimes.

Big U Charged With Killing Rapper

On Wednesday (March 19), the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced Big U, born Eugene Henley Jr., was indicted along with 18 other Rollin 60s gang members. The indictment accuses the group of committing a series of racketeering crimes, including extortion, human trafficking, fraud and the 2021 murder of an aspiring rapper. Identified by the government as the Big U Enterprise, authorities say the group "operated as a mafia-like organization."

"While the Big U Enterprise at times partnered with the Rollin 60s and other criminal elements for mutual benefit, the Big U Enterprise is a distinct and independent criminal enterprise engaged in criminal activity including murder, extortion, robbery, trafficking and exploiting sex workers, fraud, and illegal gambling," the USAO says.

The indictment accuses Big U of killing a rapper who was signed to U's Uneek Music record label in 2021. Authorities say the rapper, only identified in court documents as "R.W.," traveled to Las Vegas on Big U's dime to record music. However, R.W. did not record at the agreed-upon rate and instead did a diss song aimed at Big U. Big U allegedly drove to Vegas to confront R.W. before shooting him in the head and leaving his body in a ditch in the desert off Interstate 15. Big U then reportedly ordered the surveillance footage from the studio to be scrubbed and told witnesses not to speak on the murder.

Big U is also accused of submitting a fraudulent application for a COVID-19 pandemic relief loan and enriching the enterprise by defrauding donors to nonprofit entities under the control of the Big U Enterprise, including Henley’s charity, Developing Options, a Hyde Park-based nonprofit.

Big U Turns Himself In

On Wednesday afternoon, Big U shared a video on social media while he was on his way to turn himself in. In the clip, which can be seen below, he explained his current situation. U blamed hip-hop manager Wack 100 and rappers Luce Cannon and 600 spreading rumors on the internet for his predicament.

"All of y'all foul. All of y'all who be sending sh*t around the internet," U said. "I ain't been nothing but a help to our community. But, I guess it is what it is. This is the price of being Black and trying to help your community and do what you can."

There have been rumors that Big U may have had something to do with Nipsey Hussle's killing. These rumors were recently brought up again during an episode of the No Jumper podcast featuring Wack 100 and Luce Cannon. Luce claimed Big U called him and told him Nipsey had been murdered 30 minutes before it actually happened. There is also a recently resurfaced video that shows Big U laughing after hearing news of Nipsey's death. There is no mention of Nipsey Hussle's death in Big U's indictment.

Big U's first court date is scheduled for Thursday afternoon (March 20). If convicted, Henley would face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

Check out Big U's message before turning himself in and see a news report about Big U's arrest below.

Watch Big U Explain His Situation Before He Turned Himself In

Watch ABC 7's Coverage of the Indictment and Arrest of Big U