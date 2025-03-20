Yella Beezy Arrested for Capital Murder for the Killing of Mo3

Yella Beezy has been arrested for capital murder in connection to the 2020 killing of fellow Texas rapper Mo3.

Yella Beezy Charged for Mo3's Murder

On Thursday (March 20), Yella Beezy, born Markies Conway, was taken into custody in Dallas, according to court documents obtained by XXL. The 33-year-old rapper faces a charge of capital murder while remuneration, or murder-for-hire. The arrest came after Beezy was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday (March 18). Authorities say the rapper paid Kewon White to shoot and kill Mo3.

Mo3's Murder

Melvin "Mo3" Noble died on Nov. 11, 2020, after being gunned down in broad daylight on Interstate 35 in Texas. According to witnesses, the rapper's killer approached Mo3 while he was sitting in his car. The rapper exited the vehicle and ran down the freeway while the gunman pursued and opened fire, striking the rapper multiple times. The suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Mo3 was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An innocent bystander was also hit in the gunfire but survived.

A month after the shooting, on Dec. 10, 2020, 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White was arrested and charged with Mo3's murder. On April 24, 2021, a second man, Devin Maurice Brown, was indicted for his alleged role in coordinating Mo3's death. Brown had been in police custody since Nov. 19, 2021, on unrelated federal firearms and drug charges. White is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for gun charges related to Mo3's shooting, Fox 4 News reports.



Both men have yet to be tried for the murder. Yella Beezy is currently being held without bond.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Yella Beezy for comment.