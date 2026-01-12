Yella Beezy’s Trial for Mo3 Murder Begins in February

Yella Beezy's trial for his involvement in the murder of Mo3 is set to begin next month.

Ten months after Yella Beezy, born Makies Conway, was arrested and charged with capital murder while rumination for allegedly paying a hitman to gun down Mo3 in 2020, Beezy's trial date draws closer. Yella Beezy's trial date has been scheduled for Feb. 2. He has a pretrial hearing slated for Jan. 16.

However, Beezy's team is still trying to sift through the mounds of evidence the state claims to have against the rapper, including "about 16 terabytes of data, 125 additional gigabytes of which was provided during December 2025."

On Jan. 7, Beezy's attorneys filed a motion asking the judge to make the state identify the evidence it plans to use during the trial.

"Much of the discovery has no relation to Conway," the filing reads. "This discovery isn’t material to the outcome of the case. Nor has it revealed any new or relevant facts about the case. There’re audit files, jail calls, and many other files that aren’t relevant to the case. There’re video files where many minutes pass and nothing happens. There’re numerous video files and other data showing or describing the same event that are duplicative. Some files aren’t labeled in a way that reveals their content and are labeled with numbers that have no meaning to the defense."

Yella Beezy was arrested last March and accused of paying Kewon White to shoot and kill Mo3 as part of an ongoing beef between the two rappers. Beezy was initially given a $2 million bond. A few weeks after his arrest, he posted bail after it was later reduced to $750,000. The Dallas rapper has been out on bond awaiting trial.