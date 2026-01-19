Yella Beezy Mourns the Death of His Mother as He Fights a Murder Case

Yella Beezy is mourning the death of his mother amid a serious legal battle.

On Sunday (Jan. 18), the Dallas rapper shared a heartfelt post dedicated to his mother, Kim, who passed away last week. The post features a carousel of photos of Kim over the years.

"Kim Baby! where do I start?" Beezy wrote in the caption. "My Mama, My Sister, My Best Friend, My World, My Everything…. I’m so empty right now I cant even explain. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy…. My BaccBone, My life."

"How I’m supposed to live without you?" he continued. "Who im supposed to talk to everyday? Send reels too? Who I’m supposed to Argue with? It’s been me and you against the world since birth. Can’t nobody go to war about me like you. Take up for me, protect me and my name through it all. God you don’t make mistakes and I’ll never question you, I’m never going against you. Neither will I ever doubt you but I’m hurt and lost and need your strength."

Yella Beezy's mom's passing comes as he is preparing to be tried for the 2020 murder of fellow Dallas rapper Mo3. Beezy is accused of paying Kewon White to kill Mo3 as part of an ongoing rivalry. The trial was slated to begin on Feb. 2. However, due to an abundance of evidence brought forth by the state, Beezy's defense team has requested a continuance.

A pretrial hearing for the case was held last week. Beezy was excused from attending due to the passing of his mother.

See Yella Beezy's Post Dedicated to His Late Mother