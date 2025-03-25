Breaking Down the Yella Beezy and Mo3 Beef – How It Allegedly Escalated to Tragedy

Shocking news that Yella Beezy has been charged with capital murder in connection to the 2020 killing of fellow Dallas rapper Mo3 had the internet going nuts last week. The two rappers' beef allegedly escalated to tragedy, with the police claiming Beezy paid someone to shoot and kill Mo3. How did things allegedly get this deep?

Yella Beezy and Mo3's issues appear to have started as both of them were rising into prominence on the Dallas rap scene in the mid-2010s, with both rappers repping the city's Oak Cliff neighborhood. There is also rumors that the friction may have started over a woman. The two rappers exchanged social media shots and song jabs over the years.

Things seemed to escalate when Mo3's friend, comedian Roylee Pate, was shot and killed in North Dallas in 2018 after dissing Yella Beezy and questioning the rapper's ties to Oak Cliff. The day after Roylee died, Yella Beezy was shot in a drive-by in Lewisville, Texas. At the time, many people speculated that Yella Beezy's shooting could be retaliation for Roylee's death.

In April of 2019, Mo3 addressed Yella Beezy's shooting during an interview on VladTV and said he didn't have any real beef with Beezy.

In July of that year, Yella Beezy also downplayed his alleged issues with Mo3 during an interview on VladTV. Beezy claimed he had no idea who Mo3 even was.

"I don't know him," Yella Beezy claimed. "I know everybody from my city making noise."

The following February, Yella Beezy got into an altercation at a club with Mo3's manager Brandon Rainwater. Mo3 later addressed the incident online, calling out Yella Beezy for jumping Rainwater.

Mo3's Murder

On Nov. 11, 2020, Mo3 was stopped on Interstate 35 in Dallas when the driver of another vehicle armed with a rifle approached the rapper's car. Mo3 exited his vehicle and began running down the interstate when the gunman opened fire, striking and killing Mo3. Another driver was hit with a stray bullet but survived.

A month after the shooting, Kewon Dontrell White was arrested and charged with Mo3's murder in addition to gun charges related to his arrest. On April 24, 2021, Devin Maurice Brown was indicted for his alleged role in helping orchestrate Mo3's death. Brown had been in police custody on unrelated federal firearms and drug charges. White is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for gun charges.

Both men are awaiting trial for Mo3's murder. Now, Yella Beezy is accused of setting the whole thing up. His bond has been set at $2 million.

