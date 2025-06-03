Mo3 Copyright Lawsuit Ends in Victory for Estate With Ownership of Late Rapper’s Vocals and $5,000

The estate of Mo3 has been awarded $5,000 and sole ownership of the late rapper's vocal recordings in a copyright lawsuit.

Mo3 Family Wins Copyright Lawsuit

After a jury sided with Mo3's family in the lawsuit against former sound engineer Ray G. Bollin Jr. on April 28, Chief U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant entered final judgment on May 12, The Dallas Morning News reported on Tuesday (June 3). Mo3, born Melvin Noble Jr., was shot and killed in November of 2020 after being gunned down on the interstate in Dallas. His family sued Bollin in 2023 for copyright infringement, conversion and tortious interference after he refused to deliver to them Mo3's music files after he was killed.

Following a week-long trial and two hours of deliberations, Mo3's estate was awarded $2,500 for a Digital Millennium Copyright Act violation and $2,500 for the unauthorized use of Noble’s name, image or likeness.

Yella Beezy Charged With Mo3's Murder

In March, Yella Beezy was arrested and charged with Mo3's murder. The 33-year-old rapper faces a charge of capital murder while remuneration, or murder-for-hire. Authorities say the rapper paid a man named Kewon White to shoot and kill Mo3. Kewon White was arrested and charged with Mo3's murder on Dec. 10, 2020. White is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for gun charges related to Mo3's shooting, Fox 4 News reports.

After initially being given a $2 million bond, Yella Beezy's bond was reduced to $750,000 a week later. He was released after posting bond on March 28.