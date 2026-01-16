Mo3 Murder Trial Delayed Until Further Notice

The Mo3 murder trial has been delayed until further notice.

Yella Beezy was scheduled to stand trial for allegedly paying Kewon White to murder Mo3 in 2020 on Feb. 2. On Friday (Jan. 16), a pretrial hearing for the case took place in Dallas County Court, where the defense asked for an extension due to the extensive amount of evidence brought forth by the state.

Beezy was not present at the hearing due to the recent passing of his mother. Judge Chika Anyiam decided to hold another hearing next week to discuss how much more time will be needed.

"The parties shall return next week to discuss a new trial date due to logistical issues and motions presented today,” the judge's ruling reads.

On Jan. 7, Yella Beezy's attorney filed a motion asking for a continuance of the trial, claiming the state provided over 16 terabytes of discovery that they need more time to go through.

"Much of the discovery has no relation to Conway," the filing reads. "This discovery isn’t material to the outcome of the case. Nor has it revealed any new or relevant facts about the case. There’re audit files, jail calls, and many other files that aren’t relevant to the case. There’re video files where many minutes pass and nothing happens. There’re numerous video files and other data showing or describing the same event that are duplicative. Some files aren’t labeled in a way that reveals their content and are labeled with numbers that have no meaning to the defense."

Yella Beezy has been out on bond since shortly after being arrested for Mo3's murder last March. If found guilty, he could face life in prison.

See Court Documents About the Delay of the Mo3 Murder Trial