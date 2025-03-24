Playboi Carti Disputes First-Week Sales After Music Album Debuts at No. 1

Playboi Carti doesn't agree with the first-week sales of his new Music album despite the LP debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Playboi Carti's Music Debuts No. 1

On Sunday (March 23), Billboard announced the latest top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart showing Carti's long-awaited new LP, Music, debuted at the top spot with 298,000 equivalent album units. The tally includes 14,500 album sales. In addition, the project had the biggest streaming debut for any album released this year with 384 million on-demand official streams.

Playboi Carti Disputes Sales Tally

It doesn't appear PBC is in agreeance with the total. The Atlanta rapper replied to a DJ Akademiks post announcing the number on Sunday. Carti disputed the number in the X post below, claiming it should actually be "320[,000]."

The album was initially projected to move around 302,000 equivalent album units in its first week by Hits Daily Double. Despite not getting the total Carti thinks he should have gotten, the total is still the second-biggest debut of any album in 2025, only behind The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow, which debuted with 490,000 EAU.

Released on March 14, Playboi Carti's new 30-song album features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd and more. Ye was previously announced as being on the project. However, he did not make the final cut. This has led to some anger from Yeezy, who has been calling out Carti on social media.

Carti may not be done putting out new music. He recently teased a new mixtape with his DJ, Swamp Izzo.

Check out Playboi Carti's reaction to his album debuting at No. 1 below.

See Playboi Carti Dispute His First-Week Album Sales

Playboi Carti playboicarti/X loading...