Playboi Carti season is finally here. At long last, the eccentric rhymer has released his new album, Music.

Playboi Carti Releases Music Album

On Friday (March. 14), Playboi Carti made his triumphant return, releasing his highly anticipated Music album. The new LP contains 30 songs and features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Future, Travis Scott, The Weeknd and more. Ye, Cardo Got Wings and Carti's longtime collaborator F1lthy are just some of the producers lacing the rattling, bass-booming beats on the Music album.

Across the entire effort, Playboi Carti flexes his voice in different tones and inflections. He sounds very similar to Future on many of the tracks, which has been his signature sound of late ever since he dropped "All Red" last year.

As far as early standout tracks, "Rather Lie" featuring The Weeknd, "Evil J0rdan," "Cocaine Nose" and "Good Credit" featuring Kendrick Lamar are heaters. K-Dot goes at A$AP Relli on the track, which has everybody talking.

Read More: Rappers Who Claim to Be Part of the Illuminati With No Proof Offered

The Music Rollout

Playboi Carti has seemingly been in rollout mode for over a year. On Dec. 8, 2023, he released an untitled track on social media, along with hinting at collabs with The Weeknd and Pharrell. On Dec. 14, 2023, he dropped the Kanye West-coproduced single "2024." Less than a week later, he put out the track "H00dByAir." In the song, he reveals he has a newborn daughter.

Then, on Jan. 1, 2024, Carti kicked off the new year by dropping a new song and video called "Backrooms" featuring Travis Scott. In the lo-fi visual, King Vamp and La Flame are rapping the song's lyrics in a garage in front of a huge SUV tank. There e also scenes of Carti showering an exotic dancer with money. There was a lull before Carti released the single "All Red" in September.

The extended lead-up to the album made some fans perturbed enough to create a website chronicling every unfulfilled update on the project last December.

The new LP, which was partially recorded in a cave, is Carti's first full-length solo project since 2020's Whole Lotta Red. The release was recorded over several months in various locations.

"I really try to stay out my head, I try to stay out my phone and I just try to lock in," Playboi Carti told Numéro Berlin in a recent interview regarding his current musical mind state. "I'm in my surroundings. I've been recording in Paris. I love Paris. I was recording in a cave for like three months and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy."

Carti added: "Then, I'm in a glass house somewhere in the hills and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I'm in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting. So, it's the little things like that that keep me going, because I'm just trying to talk to myself."

Last month, billboards popped up in Miami and Los Angeles promoting the new album. Earlier this week, speculation circulated that the album would drop today after fans preordered boxsets started being shipped. On Wednesday (March 12), Carti confirmed the album would drop on March 14. The wait is finally over.

Read More: 15 Rappers With the Most Unique Voices Over the Last Few Years

Listen to Playboi Carti's new Music album below.

Playboi Carti's Project Music Tracklist

1. “Pop Out”

2. “Crush” featuring Travis Scott

3. “K Pop”

4. “Evil Jordan”

5. “Mojo Jojo” featuring Kendrick Lamar

6. “Philly” featuring Travis Scott

7. “Radar”

8. “Rather Lie” featuring The Weeknd

9. “Fine Sh*t”

10. “Backdoor” featuring Kendrick Lamar

11. “Toxic” featuring Skepta

12. “Munyun”

13. “Crank”

14. “Charge Dem Hoes a Fee” featuring Future and Travis Scott

15. “Good Credit” featuring Kendrick Lamar

16. “I Seeeeee You Baby Boi”

17. “Wake Up “Filthy” featuring Travis Scott

18. “Jumpin” featuring Future and Lil Uzi Vert

19. “Trim” featuring Future

20. “Cocaine Nose”

21. “We Need All Da Vibes” featuring Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign

22. “Olympian”

23. “OMP Baby”

24. “Twin Trim” featuring Lil Uzi Vert

25. “Like Weezy”

26. “Dis 1 Got 1”

27. “Walk”

28. “HBA”

29. “Overly”

30. “South Atlanta Baby

Stream Playboi Carti's Music Album