Here Are Signs That Playboi Carti’s New Music Album Is Coming, Literally

Playboi Carti's new album Music is coming. At least according to billboards that are popping up in promotion of the new project.

Playboi Carti Billboards Pop Up

Playboi Carti fans have suffered through years of pump fakes and being teased about the release of the rapper's new Music album. Now, there are more signs, literally, that the album might be coming out sooner than later. On Monday (Feb. 17), multiple billboards popped up promoting the elusive album. One, which can be seen below, was erected in Los Angeles and shows the words "Music Is Coming" on the corners of a building. A second advert was posted near Bayfront Park in Mami. It features the same phrase and also displays a Spotify logo.

Read More: 10 of the Wildest Moments Rappers Were Caught on Police Bodycam Videos

Where Is Playboi Carti's Music Album?

Playboi Carti first revealed his new album title as Music in a 2022 cover story with XXL. In the years since then, he's offered more details on the album, including that it was partially recorded in a cave and would feature Ye. He released several loose tracks at the tail end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, which raised renewed anticipation for the album. However, he failed to release the new offering.

Last September, Carti put out the single "All Red," which fans noted sounded eerily like a Future song. Back in December, fans made an entire website dedicated to all of Carti's unfulfilled album updates and threatened to boycott the rapper after Music did not drop on Dec. 27, 2025.

Check out the billboards promoting Playboi Carti's new album below.

See Playboi Carti's Music Billboards