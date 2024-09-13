Playboi Carti confirms that Ye will be on his new album Music.

On Friday (Sept. 13), Playboi Carti hopped on his Instagram Story to celebrate the release of his new single "All Red," and confirmed Ye will play a big role in his long-awaited album Music.

On his Story, Carti screenshotted a message from Ye that reads "love it," seemingly referring to the Opium leader's latest single.

"@ye kant wait 2 show the world what we been working on wit dis album we da real 5L no doubt," Carti captioned the screenshot.

Though it's unclear how Ye will contribute to the project, Carti recently linked up with Ye and Ty Dolla $ign for their Vultures 2 cut "Field Trip" in August. That song also features Kodak Black and Don Toliver.

Playboi Carti Officially Announces Music Album

Before dropping off "All Red," Playboi Carti also officially announced his Music album with some merch bundles and digital pre-orders on his website. The album will drop later this year. The project's release date remains elusive, but the album is available for pre-order for $9.99. The merch bundles also include a special edition hoodie. There's no shipping date included, however, info on the website does say "product will ship no later than six months."

As for "All Red," the reception has been mixed so far. Due to Carti's lower voice on the track, a lot of fans think the rapper sounds a whole lot like Future.

See Carti's Instagram Story below.

