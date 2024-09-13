Playboi Carti Confuses Fans With New Song ‘All Red’ Sounding Very Similar to Future

Playboi Carti confuses fans with "All Red," a new song he just dropped that sounds very similar Future.

Playboi Carti Drops New Song "All Red" and Leaves Some Fans Confused

On Friday (Sept. 13), Playboi Carti released his new song "All Red" after giving his supporters just a few hours notice it was on the way. "All Red," which arrived on his birthday, has been a grail for fans ever since a snippet went around the internet in 2023.

At first listen, the track finds Carti spitting boastful bars over a hypnotic, high-energy beat in a very deep voice.

"Upside down cross tatted my neck, shut ’em up," he raps on theF1LTHY and OjiVolta-produced song. "The Bentley is parked outside, my vibe tryna go for a ride/I put Vetements right on her thighs, I put the mask on 'cause I be fried."

However, his voice is so low that it has a lot of fans saying he sounds like Future.

"This ain't Carti this mf Future," one fan wrote. "Carti went from sounding like thug to sounding like future," another fan added. "Carti uploaded a new Future song by accident," another person said.

It's true the voice Carti opted for in "All Red" is significantly lower than the high-pitched sounds heard on most of his previous album, Whole Lotta Red. However, he was also heard experimenting with a lower baritone on Travis Scott's "Fe!n" last year as well as Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's "Carnival" earlier this year. Playboi Carti discussed he was going in this new direction by using a deeper voice in his XXL magazine cover story in 2022.

"All Red" is set to appear on Music, Playboi Carti's highly anticipated fourth studio album.

Playboi Carti Announces Music Bundles

Prior to the release of "All Red" on Friday, Playboi Carti also unveiled some merch and digital pre-orders on his website for his long-awaited Music album. The project is set to arrive later this year. While there is no release date, the album is available for pre-order for $9.99. The merch bundles also include a special edition hoodie. There's no shipping date included, however, info on the website does say "product will ship no later than six months."

Hopefully, this means fans can expect Music to drop at least within the next six months. Truth be told that might just be torturous news for Carti fans. He first announced Music back in December of 2023, and he's been teasing it ever since.

Listen to "All Red" and see all the fans' reactions to the Future similarity below.

