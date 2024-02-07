Joe Budden Calls Travis Scott and Playboi Carti ‘Bozos’ for ‘Fein’ Performance at 2024 Grammy Awards

Joe Budden is tearing into Travis Scott and Playboi Carti over their recent Grammy performance of "Fe!n," and is calling the rappers "bozos."

Joe Budden Calls Travis Scott and Playboi Carti 'Bozos' for 'Fein' Performance

On Wednesday (Feb. 7), Joe Budden and crew dropped off the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast to reflect on all that occurred during the 2024 Grammys last Sunday (Feb. 4). Among all the thoughts shared, Joe zeroed in on Carti and Scott's performance of "Fe!n" and said the two rappers had no business performing that song.

"What the f**k is Travis and his man doing up here?" Joe began. "Ay, you two bozos! Get the f**k off the stage when n***as got beautiful women and tuxedos on, honestly. You up there smashing s**t. You got the nerve."

Budden continued, "All that s**t look different when it ain't a thousand little white kids jumping up and down. When there are grown people here, all that 'fein, fein, fein,' that's what you wanted to win over Killer Mike? You're f**kin' stupid!"

Budden continued to take shots at Playboi Carti.

"You bring your man out, Playboi Carti. The crowd just stays silent. Playboi Carti looked confused like, 'y'all don't know who I am?" No, n***a! You got a f**king mask on. Who the f**k are you under there? You are not at SXSW anymore! We can't recognize you Bozo's by the stocking mask you wearing. I hate these n***as, man, all of 'em! I love that song, I love that song, but not when tuxedos are out. Take that s**t to the dirty Coachella grass n***a. N***a's showered and lathered themselves tonight."

Travis Scott's "Fe!n" performance made headlines after the rapper called out "slept on me 10 times" during the show, referring to his 10 Grammy nominations with no wins.

Read More: Joe Budden Doubts Megan Thee Stallion Cemetery Story

Joe Budden Praises Utopia

Budden's comments may come as a surprise considering the podcast host had nothing but good things to say about Travis Scott's Utopia when it dropped on July 28, 2023.

"This album to me sounds like all of the music labels and the greats came together and said, 'We have to produce a phenomenal album," Budden said on his podcast at the time.

Travis Scott and Playboi Carti have yet to respond to Joe Budden's insult.

Read More: Rappers Who Have Most Grammy Nominations But Never Won

Watch Joe Budden call Travis Scott and Playboi Carti "bozos" below.

Joe Budden Calls Travis Scott and Playboi Carti 'Bozos' for 'Fein' Performance