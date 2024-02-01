Joe Budden claims the security increase at Megan Thee Stallion's mother's gravesite due to the Houston rapper's beef with Nicki Minaj is just "a nasty PR trick."

Joe Budden Claims Security Increase at Megan Thee Stallion's Mother's Grave Is 'Nasty PR Trick'

On Wednesday (Jan. 31), Joe Budden hopped on Twitter Spaces to talk about Megan Thee Stallion's ongoing beef with Nicki Minaj. During part of his conversation, Budden spoke about Nicki's diss track "Big Foot" and specifically highlighted the closing bar: "Lyin' on your dead mama."

"This is another reason that I'm not mad at the 'lyin' on your dead mama' line," Budden said. "I believe that there is a Meg publicist somewhere pushing these stories about upping the security at my mom's grave and people are coming here to sabotage it. I think that's a real nasty PR trick. I think that is real nasty."

Budden went on to say that because of his veteran status in the game, he can, "see through the publicists' stories like glass."

Nicki Minaj had allegedly authorized she would "give the muthaf**kin' word" during a talk on the Stationhead app last week. A fan of Nicki's allegedly shared a screenshot on X, formerly known as Twitter, of what was thought to be the gravesite of Megan's mother with the words" "Barbz, you know what to do...."

XXL has reached out to Megan and Nicki's team for further comment.

Megan Thee Stallion's Mom's Cemetery Increases Security

On Tuesday (Jan. 30), TMZ reported that the cemetery where Meg's mom Holly Thomas was laid to rest after passing away from brain cancer in 2019—had increased security personnel at the grave site. Local authorities were reportedly notified to keep watch over the area after Nicki Minaj's Barbz supporters doxxed the location of the gravesite on social media.

The Barbz were also encouraging people to go and vandalize the gravesite in support of Nicki. The vandalism would be in retaliation for Meg's "Hiss" diss track she dropped on Jan. 26. Nicki returned fire with "Big Foot" diss track on Jan. 28.

See Joe Budden talk about Megan Thee Stallion below.

See Joe Budden Talk About Megan Thee Stallion on Twitter Spaces