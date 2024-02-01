Joe Budden Plays Nicki Minaj’s ‘Big Foot’ With a Different Beat and It Really Changes the Song

Joe Budden recently played an alternate version of Nicki Minaj's Megan Thee Stallion diss song "Big Foot," and the different beat drastically changes the song.

Joe Budden Plays "Big Foot" With Different Beat

On Thursday (Feb. 1), The Joe Budden Podcast aired its latest episode, where the hosts start off by opining about Nicki's new diss. Joe admits he is not fond of the beat, which was produced by TateKobang and ZeddyTooTrill.

"I do love her putting it out a cappella so people could just do what they wanted with it, in terms of making the beat," Joe says at the 16-minute mark of the podcast below. "I do think some of the beats made were better than what she ended up with. ’Cause that wasn't the beat she was playing in the studio. I didn't like the marriage of what she was doing to the new beat. But I don't think she wrote it to that beat. But this s**t right here..."

Joe then plays an alternate version of the song with a more bouncy beat. It is not confirmed who produced this beat, whether a fan or an established producer in the music industry.

"Over the last beat, I couldn't even tell she was trying to put a hook in there. I can hear it now over this," he adds.

Nicki Minaj Claps Back at Megan Thee Stallion on "Big Foot"

Nicki Minaj responded to being dissed on Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" by releasing the clap back "Big Foot" on Monday (Jan. 29). Nicki Minaj claims she wanted to use a beat from Megan's go-to producer LilJuMadeDaBeat but he would not clear the track. A couple days ago, Nicki shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of a new beat that was put over the a cappella and she teased dropping that version as well. The beat was made by Kelsey Harris' husband Darien Smith. Harris is Megan's former best friend.

See Joe Budden playing Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" with a different beat and hear the original version below.

Watch the Latest Episode of The Joe Budden Podcast

Listen to Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot"