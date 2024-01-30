Here’s Everything Nicki Minaj Has Been Saying About Megan Thee Stallion Since Dropping ‘Big Foot’

Megan Thee Stallion opened a can of worms when she appeared to diss Nicki Minaj on her new song "Hiss." Since then, Nicki has been on a multi-day marathon of blasting Megan on social media, culminating with the release of her Megan Thee Stallion diss track "Big Foot"on Sunday (Jan. 28), which received mix reviews online. The Queens, N.Y. rapper refuses to stand down and has continued her onslaught of verbal jabs and audio soundbites, despite proclaiming victory. Here's everything Nicki has been saying in her vitriolic binge-dissing session since dropping "Big Foot."

Nicki Minaj Claims to Have Four More Versions of Megan Diss

Nicki Minaj claims to have more where her first diss came from. A few hours after releasing her diss track, Nicki took more shots at Megan on X, formerly known as Twitter, and revealed she has multiple diss songs aimed at the Houston rapper waiting in the wing.

"Yeah, empty your artillery on a btch that can’t even rap on beat. Nah," Nicki posted. "Btch said nobody was gon say nuffin & ain’t say s**t since a b***h said sumthin. Tell dat weak h*e get up on her good foot FIRST."

"I have 4 more baby. 4," she added in a follow-up post.

Nicki Minaj disses Megan Thee Stallion. nickiminaj/X loading...

Nicki Minaj Retweets, Comments About "Big Foot" Lines

Nicki has been basking in her Barbz's adulation of the track, sharing several retweets of fans' reactions to lines on the song. She further expounded on the line "Kylie kicked you out and made you stumble to the car," which references the party at Kylie Jenner's house that Megan and Tory Lanez attended before the shooting incident on July 15, 2020.

"Chiiiii it wasn’t even security that had to kick that sloppy funky butt drunk out the house," Nicki tweeted. "Like KYLIE HERSELF KICKED HER OUT!!!!!! LIKE??!!?!!! Like can u imagine Kylie Jenner saying oh sorry drunky get somebody else to drive the boat. You’re fkng wasted."

Nicki Minaj disses Megan Thee Stallion. nickiminaj/X loading...

Nicki Alleges Record Label Shenanigans Are Afoot

Nicki Minaj has continued her onslaught by claiming Megan Thee Stallion's team is trying "fraudulent" tactics to help Megan's "Hiss" do numbers, including allegedly tagging "Hiss" under "Big Foot" on DSPs in a scheme to get more streams for the song.

"They are doing so much fraudulent s**t for #BigFoot. she can’t do it w|o a machine behind her," Nicki typed on X. "Her mom used to write her raps. Her mom was a stand up, real woman. Nothing like lyin lipo."

"Spending SOOOOOOOO MUCH MONEY. but she’s the lil broke independent artist," Nicki continued. "Desiree, you gotta let it go, baby. The world knows she’s a*s & can’t rap. Stop fkng trying to make fetch happen," Nicki added, referencing Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, who manages Megan.

Nicki also threatened to expose Desiree in a follow-up track.

Nicki Minaj disses Megan Thee Stallion. nickiminaj/X loading...

Nicki Minaj disses Megan Thee Stallion. nickiminaj/X loading...

Nicki Minaj Sides With Kelsey Harris

Going the with the logic that an enemy of my enemy is my friend, Nicki has appeared to form an alliance with Megan Thee Stallion's ex-best friend Kelsey Harris. Nicki shared a video of Kelsey speaking about the soured relationship along with Nicki's own lyrics addressing the discord on "Big Foot."

"God bless this woman," Nicki typed. "In all seriousness, this woman was tormented on the internet RELENTLESSLY while pregnant with her first child. By her best friend who could’ve easily told ppl to STOP!!! The 'girl’s girl' 'lyin lipo' best friend friend man f**ker. S**t sad yo."

Nicki Minaj disses Megan Thee Stallion. nickiminaj/X loading...

Nicki Minaj Alleges Megan Thee Stallion Is in Bed With TMZ

Following TMZ releasing an article claiming fans were rejecting "Big Foot," Nicki lashed out at the report, insinuating Megan's team and TMZ are teaming up to put out bad press about Nicki.

"'Reject'" a song that just broke a record for highest debut in APPLE MUSIC HISTORY," Nicki questioned. "With none of these paid shenanigans. Told y’all about TMZ long time ago. That’s another company they’re 'allegedly' in bed with."

Read More: Wild Rap Beefs That Will Probably Never Be Resolved

Megan Thee Stallion Remains Mum

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has remained mum on Nicki's bombardment of slander. On Tuesday (Jan. 30), she appeared on Good Morning American and revealed she has an album on the way as well as a tour. She did not address the Nicki Minaj drama. Time will tell if she does.

Watch a Clip of Megan Thee Stallion's Appearance on Good Morning America