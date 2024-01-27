Pimp C’s Widow Chinara Butler Calls Out Nicki Minaj by Saying That ‘Wasn’t Funny or Cool’ After Nicki Mimicked Pimp C When Mocking Megan Thee Stallion

Pimp C's widow Chinara Butler recently called out Nicki Minaj by saying that "wasn't funny or cool" after Nicki mimicked Pimp C when mocking Megan Thee Stallion.

Pimp C's Widow Seemingly Responds to Nicki Minaj for Pimp C Mimicry

On Friday (Jan. 26), Pimp C's widow, Chinara Butler, hopped on her Instagram account and seemingly addressed Nicki Minaj for her Instagram Live where she mimicked the rapping of Pimp C when mocking Megan Thee Stallion. In her post, which can be viewed below, Ms. Butler shared a clip of Megan's "Hiss" video and complimented her on sparking the ire of her rap rival Nicki Minaj with her "Megan's Law" lyrics.

"[Four fire emojis] #TrillTalk that #MeganLaw hit a nerve I see [happy emoji]!" she wrote in the caption, referring to a lyric in Megan's song that appears to be directed at Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty.

"Oh and I heard you #Nikki that [s**t] wasn't funny or cool," Butler added.

What Did Nicki Minaj Do That Pimp C's Widow Didn't Think Was Funny?

Ms. Butler's comment on her IG post might be in reference to Nicki's viral video from her IG Live session on Friday (Jan. 26). In the clip, which can be viewed below, Nicki playfully shares a few bars that she recently recorded in the studio.

Introducing the snippet, she utters, "Listen to this, everyone."

"Bad b***h she like 6-foot/I call her Bigfoot/B***h fell off, I said 'Get up on your good foot," Nicki spits over the booming track before having a good laugh. She then directs her producer to play the clip over and over and even in acapella.

Later on in the clip, Nicki mimics rapping like Pimp C then seethes, "You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music," she adds. "What the f**k? No. No. No. Get up on your good foot."

Nicki's mockery of Megan comes after the Houston rhymer released her venomous new track, "Hiss." On the song, the Hot Girl Coach spits acidic bars at her enemies, which could include Nicki.

"These h*es don't be mad at Megan, these h*es mad at Megan's Law/I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start," raps Megan on the song.

Many fans believed Megan took a lyrical shot at Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender after pleading guilty at age 16 to attempted rape in 1994.

Nevertheless, Chinara Butler did not find Nicki's mimicry of her late husband on her IG Live to be funny.

Check out Pimp C's wife's Instagram post where she calls out Nicki Minaj for mimicking Pimp C below. Also, see the incriminating video of Nicki rapping like the beloved late rhymer below.

Read Chinara Butler's Response to Nicki Minaj Rapping Like Pimp C When Mocking Megan Thee Stallion

Watch Nicki Minaj Mimic Pimp C Rapping While Clowning Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram Live