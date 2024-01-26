Nicki Minaj Mimics Rapping Like Pimp C and Makes Fun of Someone’s ‘Good Foot’ on Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj recently went on Instagram Live making fun of someone's "good foot" and fans believe she is taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion.

Nicki Minaj Goes Live in Studio

On Friday (Jan. 26), Nicki Minaj went on Instagram Live from the studio. During the session, which can be seen below, Nicki jokingly previews a few bars she apparently recently laid down.

"Listen to this y'all," she prefaces snippet.

"Bad bitch she like 6-foot/I call her Bigfoot/B***h fell off, I said 'Get up on your good foot," Nicki raps over the booming track before having a good laugh. She then directs her producer to play the clip over and over and even in acapella.

Later on in the clip, Nicki mimics rapping like Pimp C then scolds, "You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music," she adds. "What the f**k? No. No. No. Get up on your good foot."

Read More: See Which Rappers Are Touring in 2024

Fans React to Nicki Minaj IG Live

Nicki Minaj's Instagram Live session went down shortly after Megan Thee Stallion released her new single "Hiss," leaving many people to assume she is taking a dig at the Houston rapper by referencing her being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in the summer of 2020. Some people referenced Meg's "Hiss" line, "These h*es don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law," which is assumed to be a diss aimed at Nicki Minaj's husband and brother's legal allegations.

"I’m so glad nicki responded immediately because it’s so funny seeing the switch up in real time. it went from 'LMFAO SHE SAID MEGAN LAW!!' to 'smh. nicki bitter why she say she wear a size 12 shoe from payless. she taking the beef too far' in a span of 30 minutes," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Megan: you should worry about your convicted rapist of a husband nicki: well youre tall.. and ehrm.. your foot 700 horses," someone else posted.

"Nicki straight up mocking Megan's flow," another post reads.

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion initially had a cool relationship, with Nicki appearing on Meg's 2019 song "Hot Girl Summer." However, the following year, Nicki took shots at Megan and implied that the Houston rapper urged her to get an abortion. Megan responded by saying Nicki was lying and the two have not been on good terms since. Last March, Nicki appeared to diss Megan on the track "Red Ruby Da Sleeze."

See Nicki Minaj mimicking rapping like Pimp C and making fun of someone's good foot below.

Watch Nicki Minaj's Instagram Live

See Reactions to Nicki Minaj's Instagram Live