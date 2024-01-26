Nicki Minaj Makes a Whole List That Seems to Point Out Megan Thee Stallion’s Flops

Nicki Minaj has put together a lengthy social media post appearing to point out Megan Thee Stallion's flops.

Nicki Minaj Goes in on Megan Thee Stallion?

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's beef is back on the broiler in the wake of Megan releasing the new song "Hiss," and Nicki appearing to respond to bars on the song that seem to be about her. On Friday afternoon (Jan. 26), Nicki took things a bit further by sharing a list on X, formerly known as Twitter, where she appears to call out all of Megan's failures. The tweet, which can be seen below, starts off listing off Nicki's accolades, including platinum and gold certifications for recent hits and digital streaming platform records.

However, in the second half of the lengthy post, Nicki goes on a run of taking shots.

"If your last 5-10 releases flopped…If The internet checks don’t clear outside in real life. If all the paid blogs & paid tweets = flop after flop after FLOP album," she posted.

"Did y’all run up that 'Barbie World' song they tried?" she added. "It’s bubbling under this week. Video & all and didn’t crack the HOT 100. It’s a BUB. They losing so much money with BF…ain’t generate not one penny of a profit yet & claim she went to college but can’t read her contract …? Another manipulation so she can kick ppl to the curb after they helped her."

"Did y’all run up her color purple song?" Nicki continued. "Nope. Huge vmas performance [big video] = flop. Every album she’s ever released= flopped. Paid media all the time. Fraudulent awards = flopped. Horrible ACTOR that can’t cry on cue don’t try to act bookie it’s a chop. Pathological & manipulative liar.Using ghost writers & still SUCK."

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's Beef Goes Public Again

Following their 2019 collab "Hot Girl Summer," things went left between Nicki and Megan the next year when Nicki took shots at Megan and implied that the Houston rapper urged her to get an abortion. Megan responded by saying Nicki was lying and the two have not seen eye-to-eye since then. Last March, Nicki appeared to diss Megan on the track "Red Ruby Da Sleeze."

Megan appears to take shots at Nicki on her new song "Hiss" with the bars, "These h*es don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law," which is assumed to be a diss aimed at Nicki Minaj's husband and brother's legal allegations. Nicki responded a short time later in an Instagram Live video where she clowned Megan's flow and urged her to "get on the good foot," which is seemingly a reference to Megan being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in the summer of 2020.

Check out Nicki Minaj's list that seems to point out Megan Thee Stallion's flops below.

See Nicki Minaj's Viral Tweet