Playboi Carti’s Next Album Described by Producer Cardo as ‘Burnt’

Playboi Carti is known for a specific sound in his music, but his forthcoming album might be a little different.

Playboi Carti and Producer Cardo Describe the Sound of Carti's New Album as 'Burnt Music'

During Billboard's recent interview with Playboi Carti, published yesterday (Sept. 3), it was revealed that Carti, who has apparently worked on a great deal of his upcoming I Am Music LP with producer Cardo, is dropping an effort with a sound that's been described as burnt music. "We’ll be in the studio, like, ‘This music is burnt,'" Cardo explains. He also likened the album's sonics to sounds from DJ Toomp, DJ Paul, Juicy J, The Legendary Traxster, also using John Carpenter’s movies as influences.

Playboi Carti Album Details So Far

Playboi Carti's long-awaited third album has been spoken of since 2022. So much that fans have been questioning Carti about the release of the effort at every turn. The album was initially titled Music, as told to XXL in the Spring 2022 cover story. He also shared topics to be expected on the album. "Love. Sex. Drugs," Carti said. "Changes in my life. I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly. I’m in love with what I’m doing."

Playboi Carti's next album is reported to be released by the end of the year. However, a confirmed date has not been shared just yet. And while fans are apprehensive about whether or not I Am Music will arrive this year, Carti has been promising the project.

Hopefully, fans can put their skepticism to rest.