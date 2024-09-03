Playboi Carti's diehard fan base may have taken things a bit too far after discovering where the Atlanta native rests his head.

Playboi Carti Moves After Fans Find Out Where He Lives

In a recent interview with Billboard, published on Tuesday (Sept. 3), it was revealed that Playboi Carti fans found out where the rapper lives, resulting in him having to move. And while Carti is grateful for his unwavering supporters, it's presumed that his safety is paramount. "I’m very blessed,” Carti tells the outlet. “But it is frustrating because [that’s where] we have to lay our heads."

Not only that, Playboi Carti fans also apparently found out where his mother lives and had flowers sent to her home. The reason is unclear, however, Billboard reports it was a gesture of gratitude for giving birth to the rap star.

Playboi Carti's Upcoming Album Title Revealed

Else in the interview, the name of Playboi Carti's long-awaited third album was revealed: I Am Music. Carti recently shared during his headlining performance at Splash! Festival at Ferropolis in Gräfenhainichen, Germany that his LP is coming soon, and it looks like soon is by the end of the year.

Back in June, Carti said while on stage, "As promised, the album is coming. promise you, the album is coming. So, it's only right that I come here tonight and give you a world premiere."

Playboi Carti also spoke on his forthcoming album in the Spring 2022 cover story with XXL, back when the album was tentatively titled, Music. "Love. Sex. Drugs," Carti explained when asked about topics to be expected on the effort. "Changes in my life. I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly. I’m in love with what I’m doing."

While the finalized sound of the upcoming release isn't confirmed just yet, fans appear to be one step closer to new Carti.