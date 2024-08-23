Video Shows Playboi Carti Asking Police How His License Isn’t Suspended Due to Speeding Tickets While Getting Pulled Over for Driving Too Fast

Video shows Playboi Carti getting pulled over for speeding and asking police how his license isn't suspended due to all his speeding tickets.

Playboi Carti Asks Cop Why His License Isn't Suspended

On Friday (Aug. 23), leaked bodycam footage from the Atlanta police surfaced online that shows an officer pulling over Playboi Carti, Ken Carson and a few girls back in 2022. Carti was pulled over for allegedly going 84 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone. He was asked to step out of the car after one of the girls he was with mumbled something incoherently. Carti claimed he was coming from the Gramercy Apartments, and was just in a rush to get home.

"Boss, I ain't gonna lie I ain't never seen y'all right there," Carti says. "I've been trippin'."

"Oh so you're only speeding cause you know there's no cops on there?" the officer replies.

"I'm just being honest man, I'm just trying to get home," Carti says.

After the officer writes up the citation and hands it to Carti to sign, the rapper decided to ask a question.

"I got a lot of tickets this year how the f**k I don't get my license suspended?" Carti asks, which the surprised officer asks him to repeat.

"I got a lot of speeding tickets! I just got for a god damn hunnid and a god damn 70 in Smyrna," Carti says. The officer doesn't know how to answer Carti, and just tells him to slow down and maybe "hire a lawyer." Before letting Carti go, the Whole Lotta Red rapper tells the cop, "Y'all will see me again."

XXL has reached out to Playboi Carti's team and the Atlanta police for further comment.

Playboi Carti Arrested for Driving Over 130 MPH in 2022 Video Footage

The leaked footage shows that this is at least the second time Carti has been disciplined for speeding through the streets of Atlanta. Back in January, police cam footage surfaced online that showed Carti being pulled over and ultimately arrested for going 130 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone back in 2022.

"I'm rushing because I had an emergency," Carti told the frustrated officer.

"Bro, you were driving 133 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone," the officer shot back.

"It was an emergency," Carti replied. "I got stuff going on with my family. I live in Buckhead, I'm trying to get somewhere."

Carti is immediately placed under arrest and after being put in the back of the police cruiser, the rapper reveals he was trying to get to the airport. The officer does not believe his story and drives Carti to jail.

Check out the most recent bodycam footage below.

Watch Playboi Carti Ask Police How His License Isn't Suspended for Speeding