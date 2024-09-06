Playboi Carti Pays Respect to Rich Homie Quan During Billboard Acceptance Speech for Artist of the Year Award

Playboi Carti pays respect to the late rapper Rich Homie Quan during an acceptance speech for Artist of the Year last night. Quan died unexpectedly yesterday.

Playboi Carti Takes the Time to Pay Tribute to Rich Homie Quan

On Thursday (Sept. 6), Playboi Carti was presented with the Artist of the Year Award at Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players ceremony in New York City. After being acknowledged for his contributions to the rap game over the past year, Carti used the moment to offer a tribute to fellow Atlanta rhymer Rich Homie Quan, who died earlier that day at 34 years old.

"I want to thank my mama, I want to thank God," Playboi Carti said in his speech below. "Thank you, Billboard. This my first award. I'm very happy to be here. R.I.P. Rich Homie Quan. ATL in the building. Shout-out to the whole New York. I love y'all. Thank you."

Playboi Carti Shares Fond Memory with Rich Homie Quan

As news of Rich Homie Quan's untimely passing began to spread throughout the hip-hop community on Thursday afternoon, Playboi Carti was one of many rappers quick to pay homage to the late rapper.

Before Quan was mentioned in Carti's Artist of the Year acceptance speech later in the night, the Opium founder hit up his Instagram Story with a fond memory he shared with Rich Homie Quan. Behind-the-scenes footage shared by Playboi Carti finds both him and Quan rapping along to the Rich Homie Quan's 2015 track "The Most" featuring Young Thug.

Check out Playboi Carti paying his respects to Rich Homie Quan in the videos below.

Watch Playboi Carti Pay Respect to Rich Homie Quan During His Acceptance Speech for Artist of the Year

Watch Playboi Carti's Instagram Tribute to Rich Homie Quan