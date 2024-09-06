Ralo Calls Out ‘Fake’ People Mourning Rich Homie Quan After They Called Him a Rat

Ralo calls out "fake" people who are mourning the death of Rich Homie Quan after they called him a rat.

Ralo Calls Out Rich Homie Quan's "Fake" Friends

On Thursday (Sept. 5), Ralo hit up X, formerly known as Twitter, with a very specific message in the wake of Rich Homie Quan's untimely death. Without naming names, the Atlanta rhymer is taking heavy exception to his peers in the rap game who are now memorializing Quan after spreading rumors that the late rapper snitched on Young Thug amid the ongoing YSL RICO trial.

"This that's sh*t I be talking about," Ralo says in the video below. "Y'all ni**as be so fake. The whole world was just calling this man, Rich Homie Quan, a rat. Soon as he die, 'Oh, that was my friend. I love him.' Boy, y'all ni**as so goddamn fake 'round this muthaf**ka, man."

Rich Homie Quan Accused of Snitching on Young Thug

Prior to Rich Homie Quan's passing on Thursday at the age of 34, he was the subject of many court proceedings in the current YSL RICO Trial. Specifically, Young Thug associate YSL Woody has been asked several questions recently regarding the soured relationship between Thugger and Quan.

Rumors that Rich Homie Quan snitched on Young Thug first began to surface in the summer of 2023. Last October, Quan adamantly denied the claims and offered a $1 million reward to anyone who could offer solid proof that he was a rat.

The Heated History Between Ralo and Rich Homie Quan

In the past, Ralo and Rich Homie Quan had a very contentious beef. In 2016, Ralo accused Quan of stealing an entire song Ralo recorded and using it for his own mixtape. The two squashed their issues back in 2021. On Thursday, Ralo hit up Instagram with his reaction to Rich Homie Quan's death and referenced their checkered past.

"Real men have conversations that end conflicts before our lord lay us to rest," Ralo typed in the IG post below. "I appreciate you for being a real man, father and brother in ending our beef before our meeting day with our lord. I will extend my hand to your family for any help they may need."

Check out Ralo calling out the "fake" people mourning Rich Homie Quan and see his heartfelt tribute post below.

Watch Ralo Call Out "Fake" People Mourning Rich Homie Quan After They Called Him a Rat

See Ralo's Reaction to the Death of Rich Homie Quan