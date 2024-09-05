Hip-Hop Reacts to Rich Homie Quan’s Death

The hip-hop community is deeply saddened by Rich Homie Quan's death. Artists like 2 Chainz, Quavo, Boosie BadAzz and more are remembering the late rapper in the wake of his passing.

On Thursday (Sept. 5), news about Rich Homie Quan's passing flooded the internet. According to the Atlanta rapper's family and a representative from the Fulton County morgue, Quan died at his Atlanta home. Although his cause of death hasn't been revealed yet, his family is allegedly "shattered and heartbroken."

After hearing he was no longer here, rappers and artists in the hip-hop community jumped on social media to pay tribute to the Atlanta rap star. 2 Chainz went on Instagram and posted a carousel of photos, which included a picture of Quan flexing his rap name chain and throwing up an "A" sign for Atlanta, his stomping grounds.

"Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video, special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something. my condolences bru," 2 Chainz wrote as the caption for the post.

Boosie BadAzz, who collaborated with Rich Homie Quan on songs like "Like a Man" and "Be Alright," tweeted, "JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD :bangbang:JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissuni**a."

Upon learning about Quan's death, Quavo posted an image on his Instagram Story of himself, Takeoff, Rich Homie Quan, Young Thug and Mustard in the studio. "May God be with US never saw this bring apart of our journey," Quavo wrote on the image.

See Playboi Carti, GloRilla, Lloyd Banks and more rappers react to the passing of Rich Homie Quan below.

