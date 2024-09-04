Boosie BadAzz Blasts Ralo in Vitriolic Social Media Rant Accusing Him of Clout-Chasing

Boosie BadAzz blasts Ralo in a vitriolic rant on social media, accusing the rapper of being a clout-chaser.

Boosie Goes Off on Ralo

On Tuesday (Sep. 3), Ralo hopped on Instagram Live to share some thoughts about the future of his rap career following his release from prison in January. He said he had no interest in performing in his 40s, and added he's not trying to be like Boosie in particular.

“I’m focused on signing artists and being a CEO of a label,” Ralo said. “I ain’t trying to be on stage like Boosie, rapping when he 40, 50 years old. I ain’t trying to be doing that. I wanna pull up like Birdman with my artists.”

Boosie got wind of the comments a few hours later and erupted on Ralo on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I have not spoke on you n years @ralofamgoon u still hurt by what u did," Boosie began. "What u did lol I'm grateful that I'm still making 150k a weekend n selling out shows [praying hands emoji]. U don't have a rap career n will never have one [fire emoji] N u right u should be a CEO. Cause one thing you cant do is make music. God did not give u that talent #leavehiphopalone."

Boosie continued a few hours later, calling Ralo a clout-chaser, and again saying he should never get back in the studio. "Every other month u mentioning me smh get me off your mind n stop using my name for clout," Boosie continued. "U got my line if u want tell me something!! I'm the same ni**a did a verse n video for free for u when was locked up n refused to take the 10k u was tryna pay me. U get no points for sh*t like this.. Anyway I'm bout to listen to these beats n make some music i just hope u not doing the same thing."

Ralo hopped on Instagram soon after with his own response, saying he didn't want to start a fight with Boosie, and that he just wanted to sit and have a conversation. "Auntie Boo Boo i love you and maybe we can sit and drink us a colt’s 45 and talk, but you get on the internet telling the world I got yo number and you know damn well I been in prison six years."

He also responded to Boosie's tweet, writing, "I love you auuunnntttiieeee."

Ralo continued his response in a separate tweet, writing, "Auntie I’m not looking for clout, I was looking for a conversation before s**t go any further. You ah old man and should be of great honor to get a understanding with us youngsters before we crash out. You can’t be playing wit no ni**a like that while he in jail and think sh*t ok."

How Did Boosie BadAzz and Ralo's Beef Get Started?

Despite their previous collaborations together, Boosie and Ralo have been at odds for a few years now. Tensions hit a boiling point when alleged documents and a recorded phone call surfaced online that implied Ralo may have cooperated with police during his 2022 arrest on federal drug conspiracy charges. Boosie, who detests snitching, was quick to call Ralo a rat.

"Ralo was my partner, bro. I had a good respect for that dude," Boosie told The Breakfast Club cohost Charlamagne Tha God back in 2023. "I don’t know, look like he talking. From the situation, I told him bruh, I can’t f**k with you."

The interview then caused another back-and-forth to erupt on X between Ralo and Boosie.

Read More: Two Men Shot and Killed at Car Show Where Boosie BadAzz Was Set to Perform

Check out the back-and-forth between Boosie and Ralo below.

Watch Ralo Speak About Boosie BadAzz

See Boosie's Tweets Aimed at Ralo

attachment-boosie-tweet-2 loading...

Boosieofficial/X Boosieofficial/X loading...

See Ralo's Response to Boosie's Tweet

Ralo tweet Ralofamgoon/X loading...

Ralo tweet 2 ralofamgoon/X loading...