Boosie BadAzz Explains Why People Shouldn’t Blame Gucci Mane for the Tragedies That Happen to Gucci’s Past and Present Artists

Boosie BadAzz gives his opinion on why people shouldn't blame Gucci Mane for the tragedies that befall Guwop's past and present label artists.

Boosie Defends Gucci Mane

On Sunday (Aug. 4), VladTV uploaded a new segment of their latest multi-part interview with Boosie where the Louisiana rapper was asked to address Gucci Mane receiving backlash following the death of his former artist Enchanting, which added to the list of artists that have suffered tragic fates while on or after they were a part of Gucci's 1017 label. Boosie explained it's not the rapper/CEO's fault.

"That ni**a giving muthaf**kas a chance," Boosie said in the video below. "What a n*gga go do on they own, that's what they do on they own. We grown. Don't put it on that man like that's his fault."

"Come on, man. That ni**a giving you a chance," Boosie continued. "You probably wouldn't know [the artist] to be a celebrity if he didn't give him a chance."

Boosie went on to mention his own struggles with his former artist Yung Bleu.

"This sh*t make you don't ever sign a muthaf**ka again, dawg," he added.

Gucci Mane Catches Heat for His Artist's Actions

Tragedies and legal issues have befallen several artists who have been signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 label in the last few years. In January of 2022, Hotboy Wes was arrested on a robbery charge in Texas. He has since been sentenced to 15 years in prison. In April of 2022, Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to a firearm conspiracy charge. The following month, Foogiano was sentenced to five years in prison after removing his ankle monitor and going on the run when he was on bond for a firearm possession charge.

Big Scarr died from an accidental prescription drug overdose in December of 2022. In January of 2023, Mac Critter was arrested and charged with murder. This past February, FTO Sett was arrested after his bond was revoked on weapons and drug charges.

Following the death of Enchanting in June, Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'oir defended him after people came for Guwop on an Instagram post about the passing.

"Leave my husband alone!" Keyshia responded. "He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH."

See Boosie explaining why people shouldn't blame Gucci Mane for the bad things that happen to 1017 artists below.

