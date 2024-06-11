Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Husband Gucci Mane as He Gets Bashed for Several Past and Present Artists on His Label Suffering Tragic Circumstances

Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'oir is defending him against people blaming the Atlanta rapper for several past and present artists on his 1017 label suffering tragic circumstances.

Keyshia Ka'oir Reacts to Gucci Mane Backlash Following Enchanting's Death

On Tuesday (June 11), former 1017 rapper Enchanting reportedly died at the age of 26 after being admitted to the ICU on Monday night (June 10). Guwop offered his condolences in an Instagram post, which can be seen below. "So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting," the 1017 CEO captioned a photo of the late rhymer.

However, in the comment section of the post, remarks poured in about the Atlanta rapper's label being cursed and him somehow being at fault for the tragedies that befall his current and former artists.

"This is definitely suspicious. What you doing Gucci???" one comment reads.

"Nah I’m sorry. But at this point you got to look at 1017 with the side eye," another IG user wrote. "How many artists is that now? Not saying it’s his fault, I’m just saying it’s like a curse. Being signed to 1017 is like a death sentence at this point."

Guwop's better half then entered the chat, blasting people for putting blame on her husband.

"Leave my husband alone!" Keyshia responded. "He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH."

1017 Curse Speculation Continues

The number of times artists from 1017 have suffered ill fates has caused people to speculate that there is a curse on the label. In January of 2022, Hotboy Wes was arrested on a robbery charge in Texas. In April of 2022, Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to a firearm conspiracy charge. That May, Foogiano was sentenced to five years in prison after melting off his ankle monitor and going on the run when he was on bond for a firearm possession charge.

In December of 2022, Big Scarr died from an accidental prescription drug overdose. In January of 2023, Mac Critter was arrested and charged with murder. This past February, FTO Sett was arrested after his bond was revoked on weapons and drug charges.

Last year, Joe Budden surmised that it's no coincidence that Gucci Mane's artists are constantly getting into trouble.

