FTO Sett Arrested After Bond Revoked for Drug and Gun Case

1017 rapper FTO Sett has been arrested after his bond was revoked in connection to a 2022 drug and firearm case.

FTO Sett Arrested

On Tuesday (Feb. 20), Memphis, Tenn. rapper FTO Sett was taken into custody by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee after a judge revoked his bond, according to police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Feb. 22). The arrest came after a judge issued a warrant for the rapper in connection to open drug and firearms charges Sett caught in November of 2022. It is unclear what caused the judge to revoke the rapper's bond. His next court date is listed as March 5.

XXL has reached out to FTO Sett's team and the Memphis Police Department for comment.

FTO Sett Faces Setback

FTO Sett, who is signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Global Music, is also Pooh Shiesty's cousin. He has been making noise on the M-town rap scene for the past couple of years, with his 2022 song "Got Motion" featuring TayG catching the attention of Gucci Mane who signed Sett to his label the same year. FTO Sett dropped his debut mixtape Life of a SlimeCrook last August, which featured the single "Piss Sett Off." He dropped his most recent single "CBFW" featuring Lil Baby last month.