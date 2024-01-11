The Break Presents – Sett

With a stage name derived from the classic 1996 action flick Set It Off, rising rhymer Sett embodies Memphis' ever-bubbling rap scene.

Sett, 21, is the youngest man among a family of 10 children and proudly represents the Bluff City's South Vegas neighborhood. He is also Pooh Shiesty's cousin, which proves that his Memphis hip-hop lineage runs deep. In fact, Sett is holding it down while Pooh remains incarcerated.

In 2020, Sett was inspired to start rapping by his late friend, Cam, who recorded Sett's first rhymes in a humble home studio. However, shortly afterward, Sett's life in the streets of Memphis landed him in and out of prison for the better part of the next two years. While he was still locked up in 2022, a track called "Got Motion" featuring TayG caught the attention of Gucci Mane. Guwop took interest in the fledgling rapper, which led Sett to ink a deal with Gucci's The New 1017 record label that same year.

Sett was released from prison immediately after signing to Gucci Mane. With a new outlook on life and a new record deal in tow, he committed to going to the studio and is now enjoying the fruits of his labor. In October of 2022, Gucci hopped on Sett's "Break Out Dat Cake," which raked in 700,000 streams on Spotify right from the jump. The song has since reached over 1.1 million streams on the popular DSP.

After gaining even more traction with tracks like "First Day in the A" and "South Vegas Drive," Sett dropped the widely acclaimed "Piss Set Off" in April of 2023. The breakthrough lead single from his debut mixtape, Life of a SlimeCrook, has earned 5.7 million YouTube views and even landed on Jay-Z's Couple Songs of '23 Tidal playlist, which highlights Hov's favorite songs of the year.

With a jovial personality and highly entertaining stories, Sett joins XXL's The Break: Live. He chops it up about his upcoming single "CBFW" featuring Lil Baby, the project he's getting ready to drop in February and what makes him stand out among the many popular Memphis rappers. He also touches on how his South Vegas upbringing provided an education for handling his business and much more.

Standouts:

"Piss Sett Off"

"Break Out Dat Cake" with Gucci Mane

"Snap" featuring Finesse2tymes

"Cottonwood to South Vegas" featuring NLE Choppa

Life of a SlimeCrook