Two Men Shot and Killed at Car Show Where Boosie BadAzz Was Set to Perform

Two men were shot and killed at an Iowa car show that Boosie BadAzz was set to perform at over the weekend.

Two Men Shot to Death Before Concert

On Aug. 10, Boosie was set to headline a concert following The Pull Up Car Show at the I-29 Speedway in Pacific Junction, Iowa, with other perfoming guests including Rob49. However, a shooting took place before the concert that resulted in the deaths of two local men. According to a press release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the incident took place right before the concert was set to begin.

"At approximately 8:59 p.m. on August 10, 2024, the Mills County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the I-29 Speedway in Pacific Junction," the statement reads. "An outdoor concert was about to begin when the shooting occurred in the parking lot. Two men, Marcus L. Johnson, 28, and Charles A. Williams Jr., 27, both from Omaha, Nebraska, died as a result of the shooting."

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Omaha Police Department and several surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the shooting.

Boosie Reacts to Show Being Canceled

On the night of the concert, Boosie shared a post on Instagram notifying his fans of the canceled show.

"They just shut the concert down," Boosie tells fans in the video below. "I been in the back a couple hours waiting to perform. They just shut the concert down. I don't know, some sh*t happened at the front."

XXL has reached out to Boosie's team, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Mill's County Sheriff's Office for comment.

See Boosie's reaction to The Pull Up Car Show being shut down before he performed below.

Watch Boosie Update Fans After The Pull Up Car Show Was Canceled