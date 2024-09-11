All Those NBA Jerseys Playboi Carti Has Been Wearing Lately Could Be a Hint at Features on New Album

Playboi Carti is notorious for keeping a low profile, but over the past few weeks, he's been outside doing what appears to be promotion for his upcoming album, I Am Music. The Atlanta rapper's choice to wear a variety of NBA jerseys lately looks like he could be giving a hint at features on his new album.

Playboi Carti's NBA Looks May Hint at Album Features

Ever since Playboi Carti hit the New York City streets last week (Sept. 5), and began posting photos of himself wearing NBA jerseys in the Highlights section on his Instagram page, it was evident he was ditching the usual black, black and more black in his ’fits. Carti caught the eyes of fans and sports enthusiasts alike when he began stepping out in the colorful mix of jerseys recently. Some of his supporters are theorizing that the ATL rhymer's decision to start rocking the jerseys are clues to the features on his album.

While Carti hasn't discussed his new style nor confirmed if it's a hint of new music coming, that hasn't stopped his fans from coming to their own conclusions. @PloybertCorti, a Playboi Carti fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter, believes the jerseys represent features on his I Am Music album, set to be released later this year.

Carti throwing on the Philadelphia 76ers jersey could be a nod to a collab with Lil Uzi Vert, according to this fan.

"Playboi Carti MIGHT be teasing the features on “I AM MUSIC” through the NBA teams that are on the jerseys he is wearing

Philadelphia 76ers = Lil Uzi Vert

Toronto Raptors = The Weeknd

Atlanta Hawks = Future

Brooklyn Nets = JAY-Z

Orlando Magic = DJ Khaled

Some of these probably aren’t accurate but hopefully you get what I’m trying to say ," the account tweeted on Sept. 9.

Chances are slim to none that Jay-Z nor DJ Khaled will appear on a Playboi Carti album, but Lil Uzi Vert, Future and The Weeknd aren't far off. Carti and Uzi's long-awaited 16*29 joint album never dropped, which means there are still unreleased songs featuring both artists in their vaults. The Weeknd and Carti just debuted a new song they have together at the singer's Brazil show last weekend. Neither confirmed where the track will end up, so it's not far-fetched to think it could land on I Am Music. And being that both Carti and Future are from Atlanta, they may have linked up in the studio along the way.

There could be no truth to any of the fan fiction either. The excitement is only growing for Playboi Carti's project, which means the more he remains quiet, the more his rap devotees will latch onto whatever they can. It's all speculation at this point. They'll have to wait a few more months to see what King Vamp decides to do when his highly anticipated album arrives.

See photos and video of Playboi Carti rocking NBA jerseys as well as the talk that the looks may be a hint at his upcoming album.

