Bodycam Footage of Playboi Carti’s 2025 Arrest for Alleged Assault Shows Him and Ex-Girlfriend Gio Questioned by Police, 911 Call Surfaces

Bodycam footage of Playboi Carti's 2025 arrest for alleged assault shows him and his ex-girlfriend Gio being questioned by police and the 911 call surfaces.

On Thursday (July 30), the CufBoys YouTube channel obtained footage of the incident, where the Atlanta rapper was booked in Wasatch County, Utah, last October en route to a performance for allegedly striking Gio and their limo driver. The footage shows police asking Carti and Gio questions separately about what happened on the side of the road.

Carti claims no one hit each other, and his security was just trying to separate them after the driver "tweaked out." Gio admits that she and Carti were arguing but does not say Carti struck her. She does admit to hitting one of the limo drivers who got in the middle of it after they pulled over.

The video includes two 911 calls. In one, the limo driver contacts the police while people yelling and a woman crying can be heard in the background. He tells the dispatcher that he wants to officially press charges after he was hit by Carti after he attempted to move Gio to another vehicle after Carti hit Gio during an argument in the backseat. Another call came from a bystander who said he witnessed two men fighting in the street.

Playboi Carti was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault.

XXL has reached out to Playboi Carti's team and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Watch Bodycam Footage From Playboi Carti's 2025 Arrest for Alleged Assault