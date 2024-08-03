Ye and Ty Dolla Sign Finally Drop Vultures 2 – Listen

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign have finally dropped their new Vultures collab album, which is volume two of the three-part series.

Ye and Ty Release Vultures 2

On Saturday (Aug. 3), Ye and Ty Dolla $ign finally followed through on putting out the second installment of their Vultures albums. Vultures 2 features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Future, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, Lil Baby and more.

The album was initially set to drop on March 8 after being announced months prior, in January. Few details had been offered at the time, but there were murmurs and hints that alluded to the effort's release, such as Timbaland tweeting that the album was on the away. But, in true Ye fashion, the album wasn't delivered and has instead been pushed back numerous times. On July 30, Ye revealed the album would finally come out on Aug. 2.

Vultures 1 Tops the Charts for Two Weeks

Following numerous delays, the newly formed duo released Vultures 1 on Feb. 10, a day after its scheduled release date. The first volume featured guest appearances from Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, YG, Quavo, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk, Travis Scott and more. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 148,000 equivalent album sales. It stayed on top of the charts for consecutive weeks after moving another 75,000. It also produced the No. 1 single "Carnival" featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti.

Listen to Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 2 below.

Vultures 2 Tracklist

1. "Slide"

2. "Time Moving Slow"

3. "Field Trip" featuring Don Toliver, Kodak Black and Playboi Carti

4. "Fride"

5. "Isabella"

6. "Promotion" featuring Future

7. "Husband"

8. "Lifestyle" featuring Lil Wayne

9. "Maybe"

10. "Bomb" featuring Chicago West and North West

11. "Rive" featuring Charlie Wilson, The Inter Milan Ultras and Young Thug

12. "530"

13. "Dead" featuring Future and Lil Durk

14. "Forever Rolling" featuring Lil Baby

15. "Sky City" featuring 070 Shake and CyHi and Desiigner

16. "My Soul" featuring Todd Rundgren

Stream Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 2 Album