Ye Announces Vultures 2 Album Release Date, But Will It Really Drop?

UPDATE (July 31):

Less than 24 hours after Ye announced on Tuesday (July 30) via yeezy.com that this coming Friday would be the release date for Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla $ign, the date has been removed from the Chicago rapper-producer's website. However, the album may still drop on Aug. 2, as no later release date has been made public.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 31):

Ye has announced the release date for Vultures 2, the sequel to his collab album with Ty Dolla $ign.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 2 Release Date Revealed

On Tuesday (July 30), Ye's yeezy.com website updated with an announcement about the highly anticipated Vultures 2 album, which has been being teased for months. Instead of merch, the website's homepage features a mostly blank screen with a countdown in the top left corner. Under the countdown is the message: "ALL ORDERS FULFILLED. VULTURES 2 COMING AUGUST 2ND."

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 2 album arrives this Friday. Killer Mike's Songs For Sinners & Saints and JPEGMafia's I Lay Down My Life for You are also dropping the same day.

Will the Vultures 2 Album Really Drop This Time?

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign first announced back in January that Vultures 2 would drop on March 8 and would be the second of three volumes of the album. The date came and went without the album dropping. The following day, they released the cover art instead. In an interview with Justin Laboy on April 24, Ye claimed the album would come out on May 3. However, it failed to drop again.

Since then, Ty has been dropping hints that the album would be dropping soon. In May, he said it could drop any day now. Last month, he revealed the songs were complete. The duo has also announced listening events in Asia next month.

With Ye's history of not dropping albums on their given release date, it's up in the air if V2 will come out on time.

