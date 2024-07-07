Ye and Ty Dolla Sign Announce Korea Vultures Listening Event, But Where’s Vultures 2?

It looks like Ye and Ty Dolla $ign are not done promoting their Vultures 1 album. The dynamic duo announced a Vultures listening event in Korea next month.

Ye and Ty Dolla Announce Korea Vultures Listening Event

On Saturday (July 6), Ty Dolla $ign hopped on his Instagram account and posted a flyer announcing another Vultures Listening Experience. In the image, which can be viewed below, the listening party will take place in Korea on Aug. 23.

The location of the event in Korea remains unclear. While some reports suggest that it will take place in Seoul, the capital city of South Korea, there's no official confirmation of the exact venue. It's also unclear if Ye and Ty Dolla will perform songs from their long-awaited follow up Vultures 2.

But Where Is Vultures 2?

Speaking of which, where is Vultures 2? Initially, the release date for the project was scheduled for May 3. However, that date passed without the release of a new album.

In a June 24 Billboard cover story, Ty Dolla revealed their sequel to Vultures 1 is on the way.

"We got all the songs," the singer-songwriter revealed. "Basically, it’s just like, 'How can we get it there? How can we go bigger than the first album?'"

"Certain people will probably expect you to just do the same exact sound. But that sound’s already out," Ty Dolla added.

After several delays, Vultures 1 was finally released on Feb. 10. The collection, with its controversial NSFW artwork, boasts 16 tracks, including the chart-topping single "Carnival" featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti. It also features guest appearances from artists such as Travis Scott, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, Quavo and more. Vultures 1 spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Check out Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures listening event poster below.

Look at Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures Listening Experience Flyer

Watch Ye, Ty Dolla $ign's "Talking / Once Again" Video Featuring North West