Ty Dolla Sign Gives Another Update on Vultures 2 Album

Ty Dolla $ign has provided another update for the upcoming Vultures 2 album with Ye.

Ty Dolla $ign Gives Vultures 2 Update, Again

After striking gold with their chart-topping album Vultures 1 back in February, Ye and Ty have kept fans waiting with bated breath on the sequel. On June 24, Billboard published their latest cover story article profiling Ty. He gives the latest update on the elusive follow-up project.

"We got all the songs," the Los Angeles rap-crooner revealed. "Basically, it’s just like, 'How can we get it there? How can we go bigger than the first album?'"

He added, "Certain people will probably expect you to just do the same exact sound. But that sound’s already out."

Ty Says Album Could Drop Any Day

This is not the first time Ty has provided an update on the album recently. Last month, he joined popular internet personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy on a live Kick stream and gave fans hope the album would be dropping soon.

"It's dropping A.S.A.P." Ty Dolla explained. "Vultures 2 is on the way, man. It's coming soon. Any day now. It can be tomorrow."

He also implied there could be four volumes instead of the previously announced three.

"Right now, just three, but possibly four, who knows," Ty said. "I don't remember exactly how we set it but, you know, sh*t happens."

Vultures 1 was released on Feb. 10, following multiple delays. The 16-track album features the chart-topping single "Carnival" featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti, and has guest appearances from Lil Durk, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo and others. Vultures 1 spent two weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart.