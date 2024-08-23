Ye Shouts Out Drake and Takes Shots at Adidas During Vultures 2 South Korea Show

Ye takes shots at Adidas and shouts out Drake during his latest Vultures 2 show in South Korea.

Ye Shouts Out Adidas and Drake

On Thursday (Aug. 23), Ye and Ty Dolla $ign brought their Vultures 2 experience to South Korea for a show at Goyang Stadium in Seoul. After entering the arena on horseback, Ye surprised his South Korea supporters by shouting out Drake, with whom he's been on-and-off feuding for years.

Before running through 2007's song "I Wonder," Ye called out: "This one for Drake."

Elsewhere, Ye also led a "f**k Adidas" chant with the crowd before diving into "Can't Tell Me Nothing" off his 2007 Graduation album as well.

Ye and Drake Have Beefed for Years

While Ye and Drake haven't gotten along since at least 2011, Ye recently inserted himself into Drake's ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar, Future and Metro Boomin earlier this year. Ye hopped on a remix of the latter two's "Like That," and while he tried to upload the remix to YouTube a few times, it was removed each time due to copyright issues.

While this should come as no surprise, Ye's opinion on Drizzy did seem to shift slightly sometime in 2022. Earlier in August, Candace Owens decided to reshare an old, unreleased interview with Ye online. When asked who he believed to be the greatest rappers of all time, Ye shouted out Drake and Jay-Z.

"Drake is the best rapper ever by the numbers. Jay-Z is the greatest rapper ever by the inspiration," Ye admitted.

As for Adidas, Ye's hated the brand since accusing them of stealing his designs in 2022. The Three Stripes terminated its partnership with Ye over anti-Semitic comments he made throughout 2022 that October.

Read More: No One Dislikes Drake More Than Ye

Watch Ye shout out Drake and criticize Adidas, as well as the full show livestream below.

Watch Ye Shout Out Drake and Criticize Adidas

Watch Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Full Vultures 2 Performance Livestream