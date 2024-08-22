A$AP Rocky Insists Issues With Drake Are ‘Kitty Sh*t’ and He’s Got ‘Bigger Fish to Fry’

A$AP Rocky calls his issues with Drake "kitty sh*t" during a new interview.

A$AP Rocky Addresses Issues With Drake

On Thursday (Aug. 22), Billboard debuted its latest cover story featuring the A$AP Mob head honcho where he talked about his new album Don't Be Dumb (which has been pushed back to the fall), fashion, fatherhood, Rhianna and more. Rocky also touched on his tit for tat with Drake, and downplayed the issues.

"You got to realize, certain ni**as was throwing shots for years. I ain’t in the middle of that sh*t," Rocky told Billboard. "That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some pu**y boys."

He added, "It is real beef outside. It is real. Ni**as getting really clipped and blitzed every day. Ni**as sniping ni**as every day. That little kitty sh*t ain’t about nothing."

A$AP Rocky and Drake Continue to Trade Jabs

Things have come to a head between Drake and Rocky over the last several months. Last November, Aubrey appeared to diss Rihanna on the For All the Dogs track "Fear of Heights." In January, Rocky appeared to respond on the Kid Cudi song "Wow." In April, A$AP Rocky doubled down on the Future and Metro Boom track "Show of Hands."

Drake clapped back at Rocky on the song "Family Matters" in May. Rocky then appeared to diss Drake on the new song "Highjack," which will likely appear on Rocky's upcoming album. Drake had the last jab on the recent track "It's Up."

Read More: 7 Rappers Using Finsta Accounts to Hide Their Identity