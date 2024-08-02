Fans seem to think that A$AP Rocky is dissing Drake on his new song "Highjack."

Did A$AP Rocky Diss Drake?

On Friday (Aug. 2), A$AP Rocky released his new single "Highjack," which likely will appear on his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb. As fans began to dive into the track, they noticed some bars that they believed were aimed at Drake, who Rocky's been feuding with since last year.

"These ni**as want my wife bad, the people want my next track/Ni**as swear they pimpin', Scottie sippin', get your wife back," Rocky spits.

Fans believed the lyrics were a response to Drake, who had previously clowned fans' lack of interest in new A$AP Rocky music on his "Family Matters" diss. It's unclear if Rocky's bars were actually aimed at the 6 God.

A$AP Rocky Plans to Diss Drake on New Album

The release of "Highjack" comes after reports emerged that Rocky will likely diss Drake on his upcoming album. Don't Be Dumb is slated to drop on Aug. 30, and on July 26, Hot 97's DJ Kast One said while on the Ebro in the Morning radio show that Pretty Flacko's got some bars for Drizzy.

"I heard songs being played. I heard Slick Rick [on it]," DJ Kast One said. "That was amazing. I also heard A$AP Rocky definitely addressing a lot of the main topics that are happening out here right now. Let's just say, the list keeps going on strong."

Ebro then interjected. "So you saying Rocky is still on Drake's list is what you saying?" he asked.

"Oh, he's going to be cemented on the list after this," Kast One confirmed.

Drake had previously dissed A$AP Rocky on "Family Matters."

"Rakim talkin' sh*t again/Gassed ’cause you hit my BM first/Ni**a do the math, who I was hitting then," Drake spits. "I ain't even know you rap still ’cause they only talking ’bout your ’fit again/Probably gotta have a kid again before you think of dropping any sh*t again/Even when you do drop they gon' say you should model cause it's mid again/Smoking Fenty ’bout they shoulda put you on the first one you tryna get it in/Ask Fring if this a good idea next time you cuddled in the bed again/She'll even tell ya leave the boy alone before ya get your head split again."

The pair have been at odds since Drake appeared to shade Rocky on his For All the Dogs cut "Fear Of Heights" last October.

Check out "Highjack," and take a look the fans' reactions below.

Listen to A$AP Rocky's New Song "Highjack"

See Reactions to Bars Potentially Aimed at A$AP Rocky on "Highjack"