Drake Seems to Diss A$AP Rocky by Calling Him an Idiot on New Song ‘It’s Up’

Drake seems to take shots at A$AP Rocky on the new song "It's Up" featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage.

Drake Takes Shots at Rocky?

Drake became the topic of discussion after releasing three new songs and a boatload of behind-the-scenes video content via his apparent finsta page on Tuesday (Aug. 6). On one of the tracks, "It's Up with Thugger and 21 Savage, Drizzy appears to have some parting shots for Rocky.

"Knockin' off the namebrand ni**as in your crew/Heard you miss your dogs, now it's long live who? Idiot," Drake rhymes to close out the track.

The lines appear to reference Pretty Flackos' fashion sense, A$AP Mob and the Harlem rapper's 2013 album Long Live A$AP.

These aren't the only lines on the song that have gone viral. 21 Savage spits some bars that had people thinking he was taking shots at Kendrick Lamar. "Made a couple songs think he hot now/Hit his a*s up think he ’Pac now," 21 raps on the lines in question.

The Atlanta rapper's manager has since refuted the speculation.

A$AP Rocky and Drake Beef Heats Up

The lines on "It's Up" come less than a week after Rocky appeared to diss Drake on the new song "Highjack," which will likely appear on Rocky's upcoming album Don't Be Dumb.

"These ni**as want my wife bad, the people want my next track/Ni**as swear they pimpin', Scottie sippin', get your wife back," Rocky spits on the song.

Drake and Rocky have traded shots multiple times over the last several months. Last November, Aubrey appeared to diss Rihanna on the For All the Dogs track "Fear of Heights." In January, Rocky appeared to respond on the Kid Cudi song "Wow." In April, A$AP Rocky spun the block on the Future and Metro Boom track "Show of Hands."

"Call up Pluto, Metro, should’ve put me on the first one/Ni**as swear they b***h the baddest, I just bagged the worst one," Rocky raps. "Ni**as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’?/I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son/Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them/Heard you dropped your latest sh*t/Funny how it just came and went (Ha-ha-ha)."

Drake clapped back by going at Rocky on the song "Family Matters" in May. "Rakim talkin' s**t again/Gassed ’cause you hit my BM first/Ni**a do the math, who I was hitting then," Drake spits. "I ain't even know you rap still ’cause they only talking ’bout your fit again/Probably gotta have a kid again before you think of dropping any sh*t again/Even when you do drop they gon' say you should model cause it's mid again/Smoking Fenty ’bout they shoulda put you on the first one you tryna get it in/Ask Fring if this a good idea next time you cuddled in the bed again/She'll even tell ya leave the boy alone before ya get your head split again."

Check out Drake's parting shots that seem to be about Rocky on "It's Up" below.

