21 Savage Is Not Dissing Kendrick Lamar on New Drake Collab, Management Says

21 Savage's manager is denying the rapper is dissing Kendrick Lamar on the new Drake collab "It's Up."

21 Savage Did Not Diss K-Dot

On Tuesday evening (Aug. 6), Drizzy set the internet on fire by dropping three new songs and a ton of unreleased footage on the website 100gigs.org. One of tracks, "It's Up" featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, had people talking because of a presumed shot aimed at Kendrick Lamar by 21 Savage who raps on the song, "Made a couple songs think he hot now/Hit his a*s up think he ’Pac now."

Last night, DJ Akademiks reported that he spoke to 21 Savage's manager Meezy who cleared the air.

"That is not at Kendrick Lamar," Ak said during his livestream. "Meezy was just like...'Yo, that definitely ain't no shot at Kendrick.' He literally said that sh*t would make no sense becuase Kendrick got more than one hit, a couple songs. He got a bunch of songs. It's not at him."

Drake Moves on From Kendrick Lamar Beef

People presumed 21 was taking up for Drake by dissing K-Dot on the new song. However, it appears Drake has moved on from the viral rap battle with Kendrick that dominated hip-hop headlines in the spring. The new material released on Tuesday was the latest of multiple songs Drizzy has released or been featured on since the beef died down. Last weekend, Drake announced he will be dropping a joint album with PartyNextDoor later this year.

See Ak reporting Meezy confirmed 21 did not send a shot a K-Dot below.

