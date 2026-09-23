Drake Gets Court Date to Argue for Appeal of Dismissed ‘Not Like Us’ Lawsuit

A court date has been set for Drake to argue that his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" should get a second chance after being dismissed last October.

On Monday (Sept. 21), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit scheduled the case for a hearing on Dec. 4, where attorneys for Drake and UMG will state their cases before a three-judge panel. Following the hearing, the appellate judges will issue a decision on whether the case will move forward again.

Drake sued UMG in federal court last January, claiming the music company defamed him by distributing Kendrick Lamar's hit song "Not Like Us," which references Drake as a pedophile. He later amended the suit to include second-degree harassment and a violation of consumer protection claim. K-Dot is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Jeannette Vargas dismissed the lawsuit entirely last October.

"Drake has brought this action against UMG for defamation, harassment in the second degree, and violation of section 349 of the New York General Business Law," the ruling read. "Before the Court is Defendant’s motion to dismiss pursuant to Rule 12(b)(6) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Because the Court concludes that the allegedly defamatory statements in 'Not Like Us' are nonactionable opinion, the motion to dismiss is GRANTED."

However, a short time later, Drake announced he was appealing the ruling. In January, Drake's legal team filed an official appeal motion. Both sides have since filed brief motions, setting the stage for the appeal hearing later this year.

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